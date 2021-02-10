Gonzaga women look to continue domination of San Francisco

The San Francisco women are making a little history.

With a win last Saturday over Pacific, the Dons have a winning record in West Coast Conference play for the first time in 3 years.

Even more remarkably, USF has won six straight conference games for the first time in 25 years – before any of Coach Molly Goodenbour’s players were born.

“They made big stops and made big shots when they needed to,” Goodenbour said after a 75-67 win over the Tigers.

“It was another great team win,” said Goodenbour, who watched her squad drop six of their first seven games before the current streak began.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t begin until after a 24-point home loss to Gonzaga on Jan. 16. Now they meet again, Thursday at 5 p.m. at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

GU is working on a few streaks of its own. A No. 17 ranking in this week’s Associated Press poll means the Zags have either been ranked or received votes for 50 straight weeks.

GU also has won 15 straight – the third-longest streak in Division I – and have taken 21 in a row in the Kennel, where USF has never won.

The Dons last won in Spokane in the spring of 2004, just before McCarthey was built.

Want more streaks? The Zag women have taken 8 in a row and 30 of the last 32 overall in the series.

Gonzaga (16-2 overall and 11-0 in the WCC) also comes into the game well-rested. It’s been 9 days since they beat BYU, a 63-56 win that also served as a wakeup call after 10 straight blowout wins.

“We definitely showed what our team is made of,” senior guard Jill Townsend said after the game. “We have a lot of veterans who know what to do.”

The Zags also have a lot of weapons. In the first meeting, USF held Townsend and the Wirth sisters, Jenn and LeeAnne, to a combined 21 points – well below their average of 36.

However, sophomore guard Kayleigh Truong had a career-high 17 points, five assists and four rebounds. True freshman Yvonne Ejim also had a big day, with 10 points and three boards in the 76-52 win.

USF (11-8 overall, 7-6 in the WCC) is getting double-figure scoring from freshman phenom Ionaa Krimli (19.1 ppg), who also is shooting 44% from long range.

Krimli, a 5-foot-10 guard from Greece, and has twice been named conference player of the week. She’s also been named freshman of the week on eight occasions.

Senior guard Lucie Hoskova averages 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.