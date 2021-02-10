A Grip on Sports: Russell Wilson seems to be asserting himself more and we’re here for it

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Tempest in a coffee pot? Or real news? When it comes to Russell Wilson and the past couple days, both might be the correct answer.

• The Seattle Seahawks’ standard-bearer hasn’t been in the public eye this much since the end of Super Bowl XLIX. And yes, we apologize for bringing up such a bad memory for everyone not wearing a Malcolm Butler replica jersey.

The last couple days have a bit of that feel, don’t they? As if what Wilson has been saying is the beginning of the end of an era in Northwest sports.

Butler’s interception effectively put a nail in the Seahawks’ budding dynasty, burying it before it really began. But if anything would mark its official demise, it would be Wilson leaving the only professional team whose uniform he’s worn. (And no, we don’t consider the baseball ones he’s donned over the years part of his legacy.)

Look, people more versed in the nuances of the NFL’s contractual Gordian knots tell us it’s nearly impossible for Seattle to move Wilson this offseason, no matter what the outcome of his recent PR blitz. I believe them. But everyone with half a cup of experience also knows there is little that can’t happen in professional sports if a star is willing to swing his sword in front of the national media.

A quarterback of Wilson’s caliber can mount a soapbox the size of Mount Rushmore if he wants and force change – though what that change might look like is anyone’s guess.

Which, not surprisingly, is at the core of John Blanchette’s column today. John is right you know. If Wilson really wants the Hawks to change direction, he has to speak up. Being a good soldier means, sometimes, you have be willing to charge out ahead. Alone.

Maybe all Wilson wants is to be heard. He may feel Pete Carroll didn’t listen to him when he fired offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and replaced him with Shane Waldron. It could be that simple. Or maybe there has been a long history of Wilson’s voice being ignored in the decision-making process, one that the quarterback has swallowed. And now it’s time to cleanse the palate.

Whatever the reason for Wilson’s recent verbal uprising, respect the man. He is never one to act without deep and intelligent examination beforehand. Planning is his middle name. The motivation behind the strategy? Be assured it is well thought out. There is an end game, one that Wilson identified long before he opened his mouth.

It could be as simple as he wants improved offensive line play – as he said yesterday. It could be more Machiavellian in nature, with Wilson ending up becoming the offensive coordinator in everything but title, a la quarterbacks from the NFL’s past. Or he may really want to change addresses. Whatever it is, don’t bet against Russell Wilson winning. That would be the wrong move.

As wrong as that one pass six years ago.

Gonzaga: Yesterday, we passed along some of Mark Few’s comments to Scott Van Pelt from late Monday night. They concerned the WCC’s postseason tournament and what should be done with it. It’s not surprising Jim Meehan delved deeper into them in this morning’s paper. His story is one you shouldn’t miss. … Corey Kispert is up for another award. Jim has that story as well. … Elsewhere in the WCC, it’s hard for anyone to figure out how to play this week, let alone figure out how to win.

WSU: Larry Weir talked Washington State sports yesterday with Matt Chazanow. That’s the basis of the latest Press Box podcast. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, the conference seems to have made good decisions as its commissioner search begins. … The postseason tournament is on track. … Utah is playing its best basketball of the season. … Colorado’s easy win over Oregon State gave it a chance to rest. … UCLA’s freshman is making a big jump. … Arizona expects something different from Oregon State. After all, the Wildcats are playing differently as well. … In football news, another day, another transfer headed to Washington. … Everything you read out of Arizona makes it seem as if the Wildcats are on the right track. … UCLA’s athletic deficit is larger than expected.

Idaho: The Vandals are no longer struggling to figure out their place in FCS football. They will enter the spring season ranked and one of the conference favorites. As practice rolls on, Peter Harriman takes a look at where they are. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State seems to be moving quickly to revamp its coaching staff.

Whitworth: The Pirates have been quietly getting ready for their football season to begin Saturday. Dan Thompson has talked with coach Rod Sandberg and has this preview.

Preps: Top-ranked Coeur d’Alene earned their spot in Idaho’s 5A state girls tournament last night, edging Lake City 55-49. Dave Nichols was there and has this game story. … There are as many issues getting Oregon’s high school athletes back playing as there is in Washington. Maybe more.

Chiefs: The end of the long layoff is near. Well, at least there is a target set. Spokane’s players are scheduled to gather for training camp March 5. Dan has more about the season that almost wasn’t.

Seahawks: We linked it above, but if you missed that, here’s John’s column again. … Wilson’s media blitz is well covered in the Seattle area. The Hawks have some steps they must take and some things they must avoid. One thing we’re sure about, Wilson has a lot of experience dealing with pressure. … With all the turmoil, even more than just Wilson’s comments, will the Seahawks still be a Super Bowl contender next year?

Mariners: Marco Gonzales is a student of the game. And how he prepares for every game is worth studying. The M’s other starting pitchers did just that last season. … The roster isn’t set, but here is what it could look like. … The M’s signed another relief pitcher.

• My favorite golf tournament to watch on TV is the Masters. Of course it is. But this week’s PGA event, from Pebble Beach is among a group of tournaments that vie for the No. 2 spot each year. Why this one? The location is the main reason – it’s a golf course I’ve played with my longest-tenured friend a couple times. And the other is amateurs are a big part of the event, which used to be known as the Crosby Pro-Am. When I was young and hopeful, I used to think maybe someday I would get a chance to play in the Crosby. Instead, I went into journalism, assuring I would never make enough money to become part of golf’s upper crust. Oh well. Dreams, however, do die hard. Maybe tonight I’ll fall asleep thinking about hitting a 5-iron into a gale-force wind at No. 7 and watching it settle into the cup as Jim Nantz goes nuts. (Of course, I would say it was a pitching wedge.) Until later …