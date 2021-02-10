Three suspects arrested for series of winter break burglaries near Gonzaga University

Three suspects were arrested last month for a series of burglaries that occurred near Gonzaga University during the school’s winter break.

At least 11 burglaries affected about 71 victims during Gonzaga’s winter break, the Spokane Police Department said Wednesday in a news release.

Patrol Anti-Crime Team investigators with the police department arrested Bobby J. Holt, 57, Bruce R. Erickson, 49, and David I. Good, 38, in connection to the burglaries. Collectively, they were charged with 41 crimes, according to police.

Investigators were able to link the suspects to nine of the 11 burglaries and recover a large amount of stolen property. Some of the stolen property was sold in Idaho, police said. Items recovered included an heirloom ring given to one of the victims by her grandmother.

Investigators set up a viewing of recovered property for victims to identify their items with 60 to 70 victims in attendance, according to police.

Holt was the ringleader behind the crime spree, according to police. He referred to himself as “Robin Hood” because he planned to gift some of the stolen property to homeless people, police said. Holt told police there would be no more burglaries in the Gonzaga University area after his arrest.

Holt was charged with nine counts of residential burglary, along with seven counts of malicious mischief, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

Erickson was charged with nine counts of residential burglary and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, among other crimes.

Good was charged with six counts of residential burglary, criminal conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.

All three men have prior criminal convictions, but Holt has felony convictions in both Idaho and Montana.

The Spokane Police Department reminded citizens that holding their mail, using timers for lights or asking a neighbor to clear snow from walkways are great options to help prevent burglaries.