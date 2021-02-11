The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

13-year-old girl missing after leaving home early in morning

UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 11, 2021

By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Bailey A. Cederblom, 13, left her home in northeast Spokane sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. early Thursday morning, police say.

Cederblom, about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with long brown hair, recently underwent a medical procedure and left her medicine behind, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Cederblom’s mother saw her around 2 a.m. Her friends told police that she’d talked about meeting with someone unknown to them at either a park or Longfellow Elementary School, the release said.

She may be wearing a white beanie and gray sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone who knows Cederblom’s whereabouts or who has seen her in the past 12 hours to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

