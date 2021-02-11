Area roundup: Idaho State remains unbeaten in Big Sky play with tight victory over Idaho

From staff reports

Dore Goles scored 14 points to lead a balanced Idaho State offense as the Bengals topped the Idaho women 63-58 on Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.

Gabi Harrington paced the Vandals (11-6, 10-3 Big Sky) with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

Beyonce Bea added 12 points for Idaho and standout guard Gina Marxen had just six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The teams traded blows for much of the second half before Idaho went scoreless over the final 1:37 .

The Vandals shot 30.4% overall and 25.8% on 3-pointers. Idaho State (14-1, 10-0) shot 40.6% from the floor. ISU has won 13 straight since a Dec. 6 loss at Nebraska.

The rematch is set for noon Saturday at Memorial Gym.

Montana State 73, Eastern Washington 42: Darian White finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds as the Bobcats (12-5, 9-2) raced past the Eagles (6-12, 5-8) in Cheney.

Grace Kirscher led EWU with 12 points, while freshman forward Maisie Burnham had seven points and grabbed six rebounds.

EWU was held to 26.5% shooting and 28.6% from 3-point range. MSU was 40.8% overall and 34.5% on 3-pointers. The Bobcats outrebounded EWU 44-34 and forced the Eagles into 36 turnovers.

The teams will take the floor at Reese Court again at noon Saturday.

Volleyball

Hannah Pukis had 34 assists, 13 digs and six kills as No. 22 Washington State handed Colorado its first loss of the season with a 25-14, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22 victory at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

Julianna Dalton paced the Cougar attack with 13 kills. Pia Timmer added 12 kills and eight digs.

Madga Jehlarova had five blocks for Washington State (5-2 Pac-12).

Leah Clayton led the Buffaloes (4-1) with 13 kills.

The Cougars hit .240 while holding Colorado to just .126 hitting.

The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday.