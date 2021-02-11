A Grip on Sports: From Wilson to COVID-19 and beyond, this is another week that just needs to run away

A GRIP ON SPORTS • This week has been a bit like a box of chocolates. Not only do you never know what you might get, most of what we’ve bitten into has disappointed us. And made us want to spit.

• You might surmise my idea of a good chocolate stops at truffles. And you would be right. But my point holds. This week has been anything but tasty.

Take tonight for instance. Washington State is hosting UCLA. That’s cool. But Beasley will be empty instead of rocking, as it should be. As should McCarthey, where the Gonzaga women will host USF. And Eastern Washington’s Big Sky showdown at Montana State isn’t on over-the-cable TV, which makes my life that much harder.

OK, first-world problems. I get it. But it is our world.

And the problems derailing Gonzaga’s game with Santa Clara certainly is a world-shared issue. It’s called a pandemic for a reason. COVID-19 is certainly pan-WCC, knocking more than the conference’s share of teams on their behinds recently.

That’s another thing that happened this week. Mark Few’s team knocked BYU down Monday night and then the GU coach went on ESPN and suggested the WCC tournament might be better off not being in Las Vegas. Spokane would seem a better spot to keep everyone healthy prior to heading to Indiana for the NCAAs.

That statement has, as one would expect, caused a bit of a kerfuffle around a conference known nationally as Gonzaga and the Nine Dwarves (with San Diego playing Sunny and Portland known as Rainy). BYU coach Mark Pope addressed Few’s comments on his weekly radio show, saying, as quoted in the Deseret News, “We’ll figure out the best way to proceed and it will happen. Coach Few does swing a big stick in this league. So a lot of times when he says something, it’s like, that’s what’s going to happen. We’ll see.”

Yes we will.

But that’s not nearly as important in the Northwest as what’s been going on with Russell Wilson. Mr. Nice Guy had the audacity to speak out this week and gently chide the franchise for being knocked on his behind more than 50 times a season. He would, you know, like that to stop.

What a rebel.

Now we are barraged with the NFL version of a soap opera, which means there has to be good and bad guys. Pick a side. Make a choice.

How about not? Wilson is a grown-behind man and he can have an opinion. He can share it too. He has a soapbox. If it causes problems for his employers, that’s for them to deal with. If it cause problems with his teammates, that’s for him to deal with.

As we’ve been told a million times, the NFL is a business. There is some business calculus in play here. On one side of the equation is Wilson’s worth to the team, on and off the field. On the other side is how much trouble he is causing. For nine years, the equation was lopsided. Maybe it’s beginning to balance out. If it tips toward the trouble side, as Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Michael Bennett can attest, then a change will be made.

As it would happen for any business with the labor rules the NFL enjoys. So ride with it. Sure, it have helped make this week miserable in a lot of ways, but think of the positives.

It gives you something to argue about with your friend Herb on the next Zoom call.

Gonzaga: The women host San Francisco tonight in an empty McCarthey. Jim Allen does what’s expected and has a preview of that game. However, he goes beyond and features two seniors who have meant so much for the Zags the past four years, twins Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth. As someone who witnessed many of their games up close their first three years in Spokane, we can echo Jim’s emphasis on their improvement while playing in Spokane. … Everything about this college basketball season – other than the Zags’ success – is out of the ordinary. One of the folks who must deal with the odd nature of it is Tom Hudson, the radio voice of the men’s program. Justin Reed talked with him and has this story. … Yes, the Zags are still atop these power rankings. … Elsewhere in the WCC, San Francisco returned from quarantine yesterday. The Dons started fast, then collapsed in the second half as Pepperdine rolled in the final minutes.

WSU: The Cougars have rarely been blown out this season. One of those times, however, came in Pauley Pavilion. The rematch with the Bruins is tonight in Pullman. Theo Lawson has a preview of the game, focusing on how Washington State will try to slow UCLA’s offense. … Mick Cronin is emphasizing March to his team. … Around the Pac-12 and college basketball, let’s take another look at the commissioner search. Jon Wilner talks with retired Utah athletic director Chris Hill, who has an insider’s view. … Say, how about Chris Petersen taking over as the conference’s leader? No? … Arizona State is coming off another hiatus as they prepare to host a short-handed Oregon that hopes to get two players back. Do the Sun Devils have a season-ending run in them? … Oregon State heads to Arizona. The Wildcats have lost their last two games. … USC is atop the Pac-12. The Trojans face Washington, the conference’s cellar-dweller. … Road trips are not what they used to be for Utah, or anyone for that matter. … There is a sibling rivalry in play when Colorado plays Stanford. At least this season. … In football news, which high school player are each school’s No. 1 recruiting target this year? … Utah is expected to be really good next season. … The newest Washington assistant coach has southern roots. … Finally, Arizona State lost more than $10 million last year.

EWU: The Big Sky men’s basketball race is so tight at the top, there is nothing really separating five schools. That will begin to sort itself out this weekend – maybe. The Eagles travel to Montana State this weekend for a doubleheader. Both are among those five. Ryan Collingwood has a preview. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Central Valley High graduate Ryan Looney has a history of success at schools with fewer resources. That makes him a good fit as Idaho State’s coach. … Weber State relies on one main player to supply energy. … Montana enters a tough stretch of games by hosting Weber. … Montana State has a trio of leaders. … In football news, Weber State has added some assistants. … Montana State believes its new coach can take the program to the next step, a title. … Idaho State is counting on a solid run defense again.

Idaho: Jon Newlee has been a success leading the Idaho women’s program. Before then, however, he led Idaho State’s. The schools meet this weekend.

Whitworth: The Pirates return to the court Friday after a long COIVD-19 pause. Dan Thompson has a preview of the weekend series with Puget Sound.

Preps: The GSL made it official yesterday, announcing when the second and third seasons of the prep sports year will be held. All of the seasons, including fall sports supposed to start next week, are contingent on the region meeting state COVID-19 numbers. Dave Nichols has this story. … Oregon is easing prep sports’ restrictions.

Chiefs: Larry Weir and Mike Boyle delve into the late-starting and condensed WHL season in the latest Press Box podcast.

Seahawks: You thought the Russell Wilson debacle would just fade away quickly? Then you were the only one. It won’t. And isn’t. There is so much “there” there. But will it change anything? That’s to be determined. … Is Wilson right about the offensive line? … The Hawks are a little strapped for cap space as they try to keep their core together. … Chad Wheeler’s victim is speaking out for a reason.

Mariners: The M’s farm system rebuild just may be over. And a success.

Sounders: There are a lot of reasons Seattle has a new backup goalkeeper. … The MLS and its players agreed to a new contract, which includes moving the start of the season back. And, in theory, seven years of labor peace.

• As far as I can tell, it didn’t get as cold over night as feared. Of course, 14 degrees and 8 degrees are not all that far apart on the “my-nose-is-freezing” scale. It’s also not expected to get as cold the rest of the week. But there is a bit of snow in the forecast, especially south of Spokane. We may just have to take a drive that way to test our winter skills. They are a little rusty. Until later …