Idaho offense can’t find footing in loss to Idaho State
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 11, 2021
POCATELLO, Idaho – Tarik Cool scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds to lead Idaho State past winless Idaho 69-43 on Thursday.
Ja’Vary Christmas paced the Vandals (0-16, 0-13 Big Sky) with nine points and four boards. No Idaho players scored in double figures.
The Vandals shot 33% from the floor and 30% from 3-point range. The Bengals (10-7, 6-3) shot 44% overall and 33.3% from deep. ISU also outrebounded UI 45-31 and outscored the Vandals 34-18 in the paint.
The teams will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday.
