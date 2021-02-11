Idaho U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announces resignation at end of February

U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis will resign his post in Idaho at the end of the month, joining other federal prosecutors across the country stepping down at the request of President Joe Biden.

“In the last three-plus years, this team has overcome tremendous challenges, from the longest federal government shutdown in American history, to a global pandemic,” Davis, 65, said in a statement Thursday announcing the resignation.

A former Idaho state senator and majority leader, Davis has served as the U.S. Attorney in Idaho since September 2017. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law.

Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. will serve as acting U.S. attorney following Davis’ departure on March 1 until the Senate confirms a replacement, according to a news release.