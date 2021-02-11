Julianne Hough holds court during ‘Love Your Body Week’ at Gonzaga

Booking Julianne Hough to cap “Love Your Body Week” couldn’t be more appropriate. The “Dancing With the Stars” professional hoofer possesses an incredibly taut dancer’s figure courtesy of relentless conditioning.

Hough, 32, who is also a singer-songwriter and actress, is renowned for her intense workouts. The Emmy Award-winning choreographer will be the focal point Friday for an evening of dance and discussion courtesy of Gonzaga University’s theater and dance program and School of Leadership Studies.

The founder of KINRGY, a movement experience inspired by the elements, Hough is a cerebral, insightful and occasionally amusing subject.

The virtual event, “Dance As Cura Personalis With Julianne Hough,” is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. The presentation is based around the concept of “Cura Personalis,” a Latin phrase foundational to Jesuit education that means “care for the whole person.”

The event will focus on bringing the concept of loving your body to life through movement and self-compassion. Those attending will learn how to embrace dance elements in one’s own life. To register, go to gonzaga.edu/alumni/events/virtual-events/dance-cura-personalis.

The annual Love Your Body Week is primarily a student-centered initiative organized and sponsored by the GU theater and dance program in partnership with the Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation. It’s designed to celebrate all the amazing things our bodies can do. Body positive activities have been part of campus during the week.