Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Opinion >  Letters

Letters: Story of accordionist brings back memories of father

Accordionist story brings memories of dad

Hi Cindy,

I just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed your article (“Musician misses live performances,” by Cindy Hval, Feb. 4, Voice sections) about Norm Seeberger and his accordion. It brought back some great memories of the accordion music my dad, Floyd Nichols, played while I was growing up. He, like Norm, also played by ear.

His specialties were polkas, waltzes and old western music, and he occasionally indulged me, as a teenager in the ’70s, by learning songs from my favorite rock albums and the radio.

Dad was also in a few bands back in the 1940s, most notably the Spokane Rhythm Rangers. Although my Dad would have been 27 years older than Norm, I’m sure he would have enjoyed sitting down with him and having a jam session, like he did when I was a kid.

I didn’t learn to play the accordion like him. It was fun to listen to him, and he did inspire my lifelong love of music with other instruments and singing.

Thanks again for writing such a great article!

Happy writing,

Nancy Russell

Chattaroy

 

Letters policy

The Spokesman-Review invites original letters on topics of public interest. Your letter must adhere to the following rules:

  • No more than 250 words
  • We reserve the right to reject letters that are not factually correct, racist or are written with malice.
  • We cannot accept more than one letter a month from the same writer.
  • With each letter, include your daytime phone number and street address.
  • The Spokesman-Review retains the nonexclusive right to archive and re-publish any material submitted for publication.
Unfortunately, we don’t have space to publish all letters received, nor are we able to acknowledge their receipt.
Click here to learn more.

Submit letters using any of the following:

Our online form

Mail: Letters to the Editor
The Spokesman-Review
999 W. Riverside Ave.
Spokane, WA 99201

Email: editor@spokesman.com
Fax: (509) 459-3815
Questions?: (509) 459-5430