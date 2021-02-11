Letters: Story of accordionist brings back memories of father

Accordionist story brings memories of dad

Hi Cindy,

I just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed your article (“Musician misses live performances,” by Cindy Hval, Feb. 4, Voice sections) about Norm Seeberger and his accordion. It brought back some great memories of the accordion music my dad, Floyd Nichols, played while I was growing up. He, like Norm, also played by ear.

His specialties were polkas, waltzes and old western music, and he occasionally indulged me, as a teenager in the ’70s, by learning songs from my favorite rock albums and the radio.

Dad was also in a few bands back in the 1940s, most notably the Spokane Rhythm Rangers. Although my Dad would have been 27 years older than Norm, I’m sure he would have enjoyed sitting down with him and having a jam session, like he did when I was a kid.

I didn’t learn to play the accordion like him. It was fun to listen to him, and he did inspire my lifelong love of music with other instruments and singing.

Thanks again for writing such a great article!

Happy writing,

Nancy Russell

Chattaroy