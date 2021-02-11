The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Northwest sees blast of snow, more expected this weekend

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 12, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Snow fell throughout Western Washington and parts of Oregon on Thursday, and forecasters said even more was possible through the weekend.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office said Thursday night conditions were especially bad on Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge, with blowing snow, sleet and low visibility causing crashes.

Authorities urged people to stay home.

The wintry weather caused some schools to cancel any in-person activities on Friday in the Portland area and the Puget Sound.

Snow totals weren’t significant by Thursday night in Seattle, but forecasters said models show up to six inches could fall Friday night into Seattle and south Puget Sound could see up to a foot. Another winter system could move in Monday.

