Spokane to move to Phase 2 of reopening plan next week

OLYMPIA — Spokane will move to Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan next week, allowing restaurants, gyms and entertainment establishments to open to 25% capacity.

The state’s East region, which includes Spokane and eight other counties, will join most of the state in moving to the next phase, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday. The South Central region is the only one remaining in Phase 1.

The number of regions now in Phase 2 makes up 92% of the state’s population, Inslee said.

“We’re letting the science guide us in these decisions,” he said. “We’re very pleased now that 92% of the state have met these metrics.”

In order to move to Phase 2, a region must meet three of the four metrics:

A 10% decreasing trend in COVID-19 case rates;

A 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates;

An ICU occupancy rate less than 90%;

A COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than 10%.

Four of the state’s eight regions are currently meeting all four marks, which are evaluated by state health officials every two weeks. The East region has met all metrics except the seven-day test positivity rate, currently at 10%.

Beginning Monday, those in Phase 2 can reopen indoor dining, fitness centers and indoor entertainment establishments to 25% capacity. Outdoor sports competitions are allowed with a maximum of 200 people, including players and spectators. Indoor social gatherings can resume, but only with a maximum of five people from two households. Outdoor social gatherings can now include 15 people from two households.

Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward, who previously criticized the Governor’s reopening plan, called Thursday’s announcement “exciting news.”

“Our region has done a tremendous amount of selfless work to put us in a position to advance,” Woodward said in a statement. “That includes many, many businesses that have struggled, sacrificed, and carefully followed the public health guidance for the benefit of others.”

Still, Woodward cautioned the region not to rest on its laurels.

“Please continue wearing your mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings, and supporting businesses as they follow the guidance. These are the habits that will get us past the pandemic,” Woodward said.

Two weeks ago, Inslee announced the Puget Sound and West regions, which include seven counties, could move to Phase 2. Those two regions will continue to stay in this phase for the time being. Currently, there is no third phase. Inslee said he had no indication of when a third phase would be developed and when regions could move.

To assist businesses and renters, Inslee also announced Thursday he is authorizing the Department of Commerce to distribute $43.5 million for additional rental assistance and $43.5 million for business assistance programs. The money comes from the state’s Disaster Response Account.

The funding is in addition to the $2.2 billion COVID-19 relief bill that passed the Legislature on Wednesday. That bill allocated federal funding for schools, vaccines, rental assistance, business assistance, food assistance and child care grants, among others. Inslee is expected to sign the bill to allocate money as early as next week.

This story will be updated.

S-R reporter Adam Shanks contributed to this report.

