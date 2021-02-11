U-Hi grad and special teams coordinator Heath Pulver the latest of three Eastern Washington assistants to abruptly resign

Weeks before Eastern Washington is slated to open its delayed, six-game late-winter/spring Football Championship Subdivision season at rival Idaho, a third Eagles assistant coach has resigned.

EWU special teams coordinator Heath Pulver resigned from his post, the school confirmed Tuesday, following the recent departures of veteran linebackers coach Josh Fetter and defensive line coach Brian Strandley.

Fetter and Strandley, who had been on EWU’s staff for nearly a decade, are close friends and former teammates at Idaho.

Fourth-year head coach Aaron Best said Fetter and Strandley left the program to pursue other opportunities.

Neither appears to have been hired by another football program, according to their social media bios.

The Spokesman-Review reached out to EWU on Thursday for comment regarding the resignation of Pulver, but the school did not respond.

EWU doesn’t typically comment on departures of personnel, per school policy.

Pulver, a University High graduate whose special teams units ranked among the best in the FCS during EWU’s run to the 2018 national title game, did not respond to social media messages earlier this week.

Pulver was active on social media during his time at EWU, often posting fun and inspirational videos.

His Twitter bio doesn’t list EWU or a new destination.

The Eagles recently announced Fetter and Strandley’s replacement. Former Utah State, Utah and Weber State assistant Justin Ena – the brother of EWU defensive coordinator Eti Ena – will coach linebackers. Former Florida International University co-defensive coordinator Jeff Cobb will coach the defensive line.

Best, who was elevated from longtime EWU offensive line coach to head coach, has a much different staff than his first group in 2017. Two assistants remain from the Best’s staff that season – running backs coach Kevin Maurice and offensive line coach Jase Butorac.

EWU opens its season Feb. 27 at Idaho in the Kibbie Dome.