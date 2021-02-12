Bailey Cederblom, 13-year-old Spokane girl, still missing after 36 hours

By 3 p.m. Friday, Bailey Cederblom had been missing 36 hours.

The 13-year-old girl left home between 2 and 5 a.m. Thursday, likely to meet up with a boy her age, said her mom, Cassie Montgomery.

Police said Cederblom’s friends believed she was meeting with someone they did not know at either a park or Longfellow Elementary School, according to a Thursday Spokane Police Department news release.

Montgomery is offering a $5,200 reward for “whomever gets me to my baby,” according to her Facebook post.

As of Friday afternoon, Spokane police did not have any updates for the public, Sgt. Terry Preuninger said.

Cederblom is about 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white beanie and gray sweatshirt. Montgomery believes she might be wearing her bright green padded jacket.

Cederblom underwent a minor surgery Wednesday and left her pain medicine behind, Montgomery posted.

“She is incredibly kind,” Montgomery wrote on Facebook. “Please help me find her.”