CHOCOLATE = LOVE: Treat your loved ones with the gift of infusion

By Mary White EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

I’ve been thinking about which recipes to share with you all for February. Normally the weather is yucky and people start to feel like winter will never end. But then you get Valentine’s Day!

In my mind, February + V-Day + love = chocolate. I don’t think Valentine’s Day is reserved for lovers either; loving and taking care of yourself is super important too. Whether you’re indulging yourself or to treat a partner, cannabis and love go extremely well together.

Just a few words of caution though. If you and your person have different levels of cannabis tolerance, take that into account. For a truly fun sexy time you want to be on the same wavelength. Nothing is weirder than when one is all elevated and tingly, but the other person is giggling hysterically or napping in a corner.

If you make this delicious cake and follow my fat infusion recipe (1 ounce cannabis to 1 pound fat, approx. 100 mg per gram) you’ll have a cake with approximately 2000 mg. of cannabinoids. I often will make this recipe into cupcakes, as it’s easier to figure out how much you’re getting, i.e. 24 cupcakes will yield around 50 mg. per cupcake.

Now if you frost these with my Green Frosting recipe – wahoo! But again, do everything you can to be on the same wavelength.

Speaking of chocolaty green goodness, my pal and fellow writer Kate A. Miner is a huge fan of the Ardent. This is a very cool gadget that decarbs, infuses, and actually cooks. I’d like to challenge that and see if Kate can make my fab cake in the Ardent. I’m all about ‘grandma medicine’ and I want you to be comfortable making your own edibles.

That said though, if you find yourself making a lot of fat infusions, the Ardent could be a great time saver. For now I’m sending you big love vibes. Whether you celebrate this month with yourself, the cat, your people or your person, just remember chocolate = love!

Green Chocolate Olive Oil Cake

This is a great recipe for medicated or unmedicated enjoyment. It’s also vegan-friendly as there are no eggs or butter. For a two-layer cake or a whole pan of cupcakes you’ll need:

3 cups flour

2 cups sugar

6 tablespoons good quality cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

¾ cup cannabis-infused olive oil

2 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 cups cold water

½ cup finely chopped nuts or dry fruit, optional

Preheat oven to 350.

Mix all dry ingredients (including nuts if using) in a large bowl. With hand mixer, gently blend in the oil, vinegar, vanilla and water until smooth.

Pour batter into two greased and floured cake pans or a prepared muffin tin and bake 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean – you don’t want to overbake this one.

When the cakes or cupcakes are completely cool remove from pans and frost if you like; I just dust with confectioners’ sugar and devour.

If you want a guaranteed elevated experience, try the cake with my Green Buttercream Frosting. Strong and good, just like you!

Green Buttercream Frosting

To frost approx. 2 dozen cupcakes, you’ll need:

2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 cup canna butter (or ½ cup medicated and ½ cup plain – adjust to your tolerance or preference)

1 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 – 2 tablespoon heavy whipping cream (adjust amount for the thickness you like)

Grated zest of 1 lemon, plus juice to thin the frosting (you might need several tablespoons of lemon as this has a very strong pot/weedy flavor)

In a stand mixer combine sugar and butter on low speed, then turn it up and mix for another three minutes. Add vanilla, the tablespoons of cream and the lemon zest and juice. Beat for another minute or so.

You can adjust the tartness and the consistency here with the addition of more cream, juice, etc. Feel free to play with this, like using orange instead of lemon, or adding chopped nuts.

Seattle native Mary J. White is a cannabis chef and the author of two cookbooks. When she’s not inventing new cannabis recipes, she can be found in the garden, on the beach, or playing with a grandkid.