Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer
Fri., Feb. 12, 2021
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.
Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
“Thank you to my teammates and brothers for making this place a home. I will forever cherish the bonds we have built together,” Shough posted to Twitter. “Once a Duck, always a Duck.”
Shough is the eighth scholarship player at Oregon who has announced a decision to transfer.
