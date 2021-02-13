Area roundup: Idaho women hand Idaho State its second loss behind huge fourth quarter

From staff reports

Idaho dominated the fourth quarter and handed Idaho State its first Big Sky Conference loss of the season in a 73-56 victory in women’s basketball at Memorial Gym in Moscow.

Gabi Harrington poured in 25 points and collected 12 rebounds for the Vandals (12-6, 11-3 Big Sky).

Idaho trailed 50-48 entering the final quarter but outscored the Bengals (15-2, 11-1) 25-6 over the final 10 minutes.

Beyonce Bea and Gina Marxen scored 14 and 13 points, respectively, for Idaho.

Diaba Konate scored 12 points for Idaho State.

Montana State 76, Eastern Washington 64: Katelynn Limardo’s 17 points led the Bobcats (13-5, 10-2 Big Sky) past the Eagles (6-13, 5-9) at Reese Court in Cheney.

Freshman Maisie Burnham scored 16 points for the Eagles, who ended the game on a 16-2 run.

Whitworth 93, Puget Sound 92 (OT): Macey Morales hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to lift the Pirates (2-1 Northwest Conference) to the overtime home win over the Loggers (2-4).

The Pirates led by as many as 20 points in the second quarter.

Talia Brandner paced Whitworth with 22 points, and Quincy McDeid had 17.

Jordyn Reverman scored 19 points for UPS.

College volleyball

Washington State 3, Colorado 0: Pia Timmer posted a match-high 12 kills and Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 victory in a Pac-12 Conference match at Bohler Gym in Pullman.

WSU (6-2 Pac-12) scored three of the final four points to close out the first game, capped the second game on an 8-1 run, and had a 9-1 spurt in the third game to overturn a 15-12 deficit.

WSU setter Hannah Pukis compiled 33 assists, four blocks and 10 digs. Alexcis Lusby added seven kills and Julia Norville had 11 digs.

Leah Clayton led the Buffaloes (4-2) with eight kills, but she had nine attack errors.