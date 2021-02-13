Tarik Cool scores 22 to carry Idaho State past Idaho 64-58 in overtime

Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho – Tarik Cool tied his season high with 22 points and Daxton Carr forced overtime with a late 3-pointer as Idaho State defeated Idaho 64-58 on Saturday.

Austin Smellie had 10 points for Idaho State (11-7, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). ISU’s Brayden Parker added nine points and five blocks, and Malik Porter had eight rebounds.

Gabe Quinnett had 14 points for the Vandals (0-17, 0-14). Scott Blakney added 12 points and Hunter-Jack Madden scored 10.

The Vandals were outrebounded 34-28. Tanner Christensen pulled down a career-high eight boards for UI, including five on the offensive end.

Carr’s deep, contested 3-pointer, assisted by Cool, came with 2 seconds left.

The Bengals dominated overtime, scoring the first eight points and outscoring the Vandals 10-4 in the 5-minute period.

The Bengals improved to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Idaho State defeated Idaho 69-43 on Thursday.

The Vandals stay on the road to play at Portland State on Thursday. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.