Teen girl and 28-year-old man die in separate crashes Friday and Saturday

A 15-year-old girl was one of two people who died in crashes in the Inland Northwest on Friday and Saturday.

The girl, from Omak, was a passenger in a crash allegedly caused by drugs or alcohol around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

Martin Stanley, 20, was driving the 1998 Ford F-150 northbound on State Route 155 in Okanogan County when it left the roadway to the left. Stanley overcorrected and swerved into the southbound lane before rolling off the northbound shoulder and coming to a stop upside down, according to the release.

The teen girl and 18-year-old Michael Timentwa were not wearing seat belts. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Timentwa and Stanley were both transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, the release said.

Troopers are recommending charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and driving under the influence for Stanley, the release said.

The other fatal crash happened in Idaho.

Friday just before 6 p.m., 28-year-old Jon D. Briggs of Sandpoint was driving a 1999 Lincoln Continental westbound on Pine Street in Dover, Idaho. He swerved across the eastbound lane and drove off the shoulder, impacting a culvert, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The force of the blow caused the Continental to roll, throwing Briggs, who was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.