100 years ago in Spokane: Lewis and Clark girls were starting PE exams

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Every girl at Lewis and Clark High School would be required to submit to a physical examination at the beginning of each school year, and again at the close.

In between, they would all be doing “gymnasium work along corrective lines,” said the girls physical education teacher. The second exam would show the improvement made.

In the past, “this style of gymnasium work has been limited to the boys.”

“This work has been started because the hygienic health work is as important to the girl as exercise,” the P.E. teacher said.

From the unemployment beat: The Spokane Unemployed Men’s Association had been unsuccessful in convincing the city to give them work on public works projects.

So now they were launching a relief drive in hopes of collecting $5,000 to distribute among the unemployed.

They said they would rather have work than charity, but they needed immediate relief.

From the accident beat: A.D. Allison, a Vera farmer, was walking along the Appleway in the Spokane Valley when a speeding car hit him and hurled him to his death.

The auto stopped 100 yards down the road, and the driver got out and started back. But when he saw other people caring for the injured man, he ran back to his car and sped away.

The auto was later found abandoned near a railroad yard.

A 16-year-old Spokane boy was later arrested on manslaughter charges.