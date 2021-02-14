Firefighter, resident injured in early morning West Central fire

A West Central resident was in critical condition Sunday morning after his home caught fire, and a firefighter who responded to the blaze was also injured after falling off a ladder.

A bystander reported at least one explosion and flames coming from the front of a home on the 1800 block of West Gardner Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived quickly and reported fire coming from the home, with the houses on either side exposed to the flames. Crews searched the home and quickly found the victim in the backroom, according to SFD.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The injured firefighter was also taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The fire was extinguished quickly after the victim was removed, but crews remained on scene throughout the morning to monitor the situation.

The house was significantly damaged with an estimated $200,000 loss, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire was likely a heating unit, the fire department said.