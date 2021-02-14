A Grip on Sports: What’s not to love about a Valentine’s Day post? When it is more unrequited than rewarded

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We would love to spend Valentine’s Day telling you all of the things we love about sports, local and otherwise. Alas, absence will have to make our heart grow fonder, as that enemy of affection, a slow, intermittent Internet connection, showed up this morning, stealing our bonds with the loves of our life.

•••••••

• One would hope, while on the road, the hotel’s web service in this day and age would be stout enough to handle my workload. But it wasn’t today, more than likely a result more of outside conditions than anything else.

We were able to run down all of The Spokesman-Review stories and photo galleries, but it took so long our time available for outside links was limited at best.

And for writing. So you’ll have to be happy with this half-empty box of Valentine’s Day chocolates and the wilted flowers of my quickly pulled together thoughts. It’s better than getting a pack of gum and a Bic lighter from the 7-11 for the holiday, right?

•••

Gonzaga: So much for predictions. As I wasn’t writing the TV Take yesterday, I surmised the Zags would pick that day to play their worst game. That was as far from reality as me telling Kim her Valentine’s Day present is still tied up in the slow mail. Thank you Drew Timme for making me look like an idiot. Jim Meehan has the game analysis of the 100-61 rout at San Francisco. He also has the difference makers, which include Timme and his 28 points. … John Blanchette has a column this morning that takes a more global view of college basketball. … There is also the always well-done recap with highlights. … The GU women hosted Santa Clara, which had won four of its last five games. After the first half, the Zags led 34-11 and coasted to another win. Jim Allen has the game story and Tyler Tjomsland adds a photo gallery. … Jill Townsend is up for a prestigious award. That, and more, is contained in our weekly local briefs.

WSU: The Cougars hosted USC on Saturday and forgot to bring something to the game. That would be their outside shooting. Washington State was 3 of 25 from beyond the arc and fell 76-65. Theo Lawson has the game story. … There are a lot of great stories contained within the WSU women’s basketball program, but none more interesting than that of guard Shir Levy. Ryan Collingwood tells us about her background in a story that shouldn’t be missed.

EWU: The Eagles have surged to the top of the Big Sky basketball standings thanks to an improvement of their defense. Eastern rode that part of the game to a second consecutive win over Montana State in Bozeman and sits alone in first at 9-2. Ryan has the story.

Idaho: The Vandal women handed Idaho State its first Big Sky loss and its second overall, rolling 73-56 in Moscow.

Whitworth: The truncated football season got underway Saturday in the Pine Bowl with the Pirates blowing out Puget Sound 53-6. Dan Thompson was there and has this game story. The Whits are scheduled to play four games this season. … The basketball team continued its schedule with another win over Puget Sound in the evening. Dan also has that story.

Indians: Friday evening, Dave Nichols passed along the news concerning the new-look Spokane minor league franchise, as dictated by Major League Baseball. In this morning’s paper, Dave explains why that change happened and how it impacts our area.

Running: The Podium, the under-construction downtown athletic facility that henceforth should be known as “The Pod,” will get up and running with a bang. The USATF indoor championships will be here in 2022. Kip Hill has more in this story.

•••

• We will be in the home office tomorrow, so I’m sure the accumulated snow won’t cause an issue. My IT guy – me – has his fingers crossed. Sorry about the condensed nature of today’s post. Until later …