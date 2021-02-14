Love Stories: Herb and Ruth Beck

By Ruth and Herb Beck For The Spokesman-Review

Ruth Beck writes:

Valentine’s Day – Sadie Hawkins (the day where a girl asks the boy for a dance).

All my friends dared me to ask Herb Beck to dance, and it worked! After graduation from Eden High School, we each went our own way – off to college. My mother-in-law said marriage wouldn’t work. We have proof that she was wrong, with our three children all college educated. We will celebrate our 60th anniversary on Feb. 25, 2021.

Herb Beck writes:

Valentine’s Day – the second half of the story.

It was the first day of school, September 1957. I was walking down the hallway with a friend, when I saw “THAT GIRL.” I didn’t even know her name but her radiant smiling face lit up all the girls in a circle around her. I turned to my classmates and said “I’m going to marry THAT GIRL.” I don’t know where that came from, and when I heard myself saying it, I thought that is a presumptuous and smart-alecky thing to say. Three years later, I married THAT GIRL, Ruth Prizel on Feb. 25, 1961.

As I look back now on the exact moment “I fell in love” with Ruth was that very first day of school in 1957. We have had an amazing life together raising three children and now nine grandchildren, to be good citizens of this world.