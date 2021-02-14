The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Love Stories: Warren and Gigi Jensen

“Our best quality as a couple is our ability to laugh together,” says Gigi. “We dance and teach Argentine tango. He’s a bit tall for me – or else I’m short – and we hardly ever argue on the dance floor.” (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Gigi Jensen For the Spokesman-Review

We met at San Francisco State University in the early 1980s. My husband worked for the Department of Design & Industry and I was a work study student. I didn’t know he had an identical twin, so I thought Warren was in the office a lot. I was assigned to work in the tool room for him and Peter, another tech.

After the semester ended, he asked me out. A romantic dinner in Carmel, California, sealed the deal. We dated for four years, were engaged for four months, and will be married 34 years this July. We moved to Spokane five months ago.

Our best quality as a couple is our ability to laugh together. We love to watch silly movies (anything Bill Murray will do). We dance Argentine tango. He’s a bit tall for me (or else I’m short), and we hardly ever argue on the dance floor. LOL

