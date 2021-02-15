Culinary calendar
UPDATED: Mon., Feb. 15, 2021
Cooking classes – A French Winter Menu, Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Vegan Lovers, Saturday, 1-3 p.m.; and A Night in India, Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call to register. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.
