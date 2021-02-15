Dorothy Dean presents: You put the strawberry with the coconut

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Coming in hot – er, frozen – and ready to cure that case of the Mondays is National Margarita Day.

Feb. 22 pays homage to that iconic tequila-based cocktail that has you answering one of life’s most difficult questions: Salt or no salt?

Traditionally made with tequila, triple sec and lime juice, the margarita is tangy, slightly tart and sweet. A salted rim is said to help balance the bitterness of the drink, which, in turn, enhances the sweet and sour notes.

Margarita translates to “daisy” in Spanish, daisy also being the same name of the brandy cocktail that the margarita is believed to have evolved from in the late 1930s.

It’s come a long way since then, with so many different varieties and flavors. From hibiscus to cucumber and jalapeño to prickly pear, the options are endless.

This version pairs the fruity freshness of strawberries with the tropical creaminess of coconut. It’s a heavenly combination that is equally refreshing as it is delicious.

Simple to make, this boozy concoction just requires a quick spin in a blender to transform the ingredients (fresh strawberries, cream of coconut, lime juice, tequila, triple sec and some ice) into a delightfully frosty libation.

I prefer the sweet and bright flavors fresh strawberries add; however, frozen can be used instead. And don’t confuse cream of coconut with coconut cream.

Cream of coconut has added sugar and is used for cocktails (like piña coladas), as well as desserts, while coconut cream is used for cooking, as it does not contain the added sugar. Look for brands like Coco Lopez or Coco Real in the drink-mixers section of the grocery store.

This recipe can also be poured into popsicle molds to make booze pops, aka “poptails.” To make them kid-friendly, swap out the booze with lemon-lime soda.

Strawberry Coconut Margaritas

Adapted from inspiredbycharm.com.

⅓ cup Cream of Coconut (Coco Real or Coco Lopez)

½ cup tequila

2 tablespoons orange liqueur or Triple Sec

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 cup fresh strawberries, halved

1 ½ cups ice

For garnish:

Honey or lime wedge

¼ cup toasted coconut

Fresh strawberries

Lime slices

Prep your glasses by rubbing the rim with honey or a lime wedge, then dip into the toasted coconut until coated; set aside.

In a blender, add the cream of coconut, tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, strawberries and ice, then blend until smooth.

Pour into the prepared glasses and garnish with a fresh strawberry and/or lime slice.

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.