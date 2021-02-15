Former Gonzaga guard Jeremy Pargo signs with Israeli pro team

Jeremy Pargo is returning to Israel to continue his professional career.

The former Gonzaga standout signed with Maccabi Rishon Lezion, the team announced Monday. Pargo, 34, began his 12-year pro career with Hapoel Gilboa Gilil in 2009-10, followed by the first of three stints with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Pargo averaged 8.3 points in three games with the Golden State Warriors last season and 17.2 points and 6.0 assists in 39 games for Santa Cruz in the NBA G League. He later joined Hapoel Jerusalem.

Pargo played for Gonzaga from 2006-09 and was named 2008 WCC player of the year. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists as a starter his last three seasons.

Pargo has played in 86 career NBA games.