Terpenes and trees: Rocks of Sharon perfect mid-winter hike

By Seagrin Von Ranson EVERCANNABIS Correspondent

“And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul.” – John Muir

Terpenes are aromatic organic compounds within all plants. They are highly concentrated in the cannabis plant. Each strain has a unique terpene profile that acts in synergy with cannabinoids within the plant (such as THC and CBD) to shape the varying effects of your high and your overall experience.

Together, we’ll harness the potent power of terpenes and cannabinoids to enhance the magic of outdoor endeavors.

Let’s explore the Rocks of Sharon by way of Iller Creek! Located just east of Tower Mountain in the Dishman Hills Conservation Area, this loop trail checks every box.

At the trailhead, stay right to hike counterclockwise and immerse yourself in the surrounding lush forest scenery (filled with tamarack, hemlock and Douglas fir) as you gently climb your way toward some truly rewarding views. Woodland creatures you’re likely to encounter include deer, elk, moose, black bear, hawk, osprey and eagle.

At the first mile marker you will reach a fork; stay right, where the trail becomes noticeably steeper (feel the burn!) for another mile until you reach a second fork. Here, you have the option of taking the Upper Valley Trail, which shaves about a mile off the hike if you’re short on time and want to skip the view.

I highly recommend you stay right and continue your adventure. After a steep climb, the trail opens up once you reach an old fire road. This is where you’ll catch your first glimpse of the giant granite outcroppings in the distance.

Stay on this trail as it drops back into the forest between the East and West Ridges guiding you to Big Rock where you’ll find outstanding views to the south of Steptoe Butte and the Palouse.

Continue with one last steep climb (you can do it!) to the high point of the hike providing another opportunity for spectacular panoramic views. This is a terrific spot to rest, have a snack, hold a safety meeting and marvel at Mother Nature.

When you’re ready to begin your return trek, continue on the trail for about a quarter mile until you reach a “T” where you will stay left to continue with your descent on the East Ridge Trail, which has a totally different feel than the West Ridge Trail (a result of fire damage) and offers dazzling views of Spokane Valley and the Selkirk Mountain Range to the north. A gradual switchback trail will take you back to the trailhead.

Activity Strain Recommendation

Lemon Sour Diesel (California Sour x Lost Coast OG)

Lemon Sour Diesel brings a euphoric, creative and focused cerebral high with a sweet energy rush – the perfect strain for pushing yourself physically, while providing a mood boost that will elevate your adventure exponentially and allow you the headspace to appreciate your surroundings that much more.

Terpenes in this strain include terpinolene (stress and anxiety relief), pinene (anti-inflammatory, provides energetic focus), caryophyllene (enhances focus and mood) and myrcene (calming stress relief).

Recovery Strain Recommendation

Blueberry Cheesecake (DJ Short Blueberry x Big Buddha Cheese)

Blueberry Cheesecake is sweet with heavy high that starts as a happy, chatty cerebral high and transitions into a full body high that will help stress, worries and muscle aches fade away. This strain is a creeper and will facilitate a level of relaxation you deserve after a day of intense exploration. The potent restorative properties will leave you feeling equipped to wander the trail again soon.

Terpenes in this strain include caryophyllene (enhances focus and mood) and myrcene (calming stress relief), bisabolol (anti-nociceptive by reducing inflammation) and humulene (appetite suppressant, pain relief).

Seagrin von Ranson is a freelance writer/photographer and Eastern Washington Sales Executive for HannaH Industries, residing in Washington State. An avid hiker and cannabis enthusiast, she can be found wandering a trail near you.