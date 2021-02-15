Washington State’s Isaac Bonton, Washington’s Quade Green set to miss Apple Cup

Isaac Bonton won’t suit up in tonight’s Apple Cup rematch, but the impact of losing the senior point guard should be somewhat offset by a key injury for Washington State’s opponent.

Washington’s Quade Green, who like Bonton leads his team in points and assists, didn’t suit up for pregame warmups and will miss his first game of the season for the Huskies.

Near the end of Saturday’s loss too USC, Bonton, according to coach Kyle Smith, “caught his shoe” on a gap in the floor and “somehow ended up rolling both ankles.”

At the time, Smith didn’t have a specific diagnosis on his top scorer, but the coach was optimistic Bonton would be available to play against the Huskies, telling reporters “I think he’ll be back Monday. He’s a little shook up. He wants to play in that game Monday, but hopefully he can.”

It’s the third game Bonton has missed this season. The Portland native didn’t play in a nonconference game against his former school, Montana State, because of an injury and missed WSU’s Pac-12 game at Colorado due to a non-COVID-19 illness. Bonton is the conference’s fourth-leading scorer, at 18.4 points per game, and also fourth in assists at 4.2 per game.

Green scored 14 points with five rebounds and four assists in UW’s most recent game against UCLA and it’s unclear why the former Kentucky point guard is missing his first game of the year. Green averages 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies.