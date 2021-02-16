The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 27° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

UPDATED: Tue., Feb. 16, 2021

The Spokane County Courthouse is seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. At a time of national reckoning over injustices against Black Americans, the judges of Spokane County Superior Court issued a joint statement Friday acknowledging “shortcomings” in the local justice system and pledging to “do better” in their efforts to provide equal treatment under the law. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
The Spokane County Courthouse is seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. At a time of national reckoning over injustices against Black Americans, the judges of Spokane County Superior Court issued a joint statement Friday acknowledging “shortcomings” in the local justice system and pledging to “do better” in their efforts to provide equal treatment under the law. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
The Spokane County Courthouse is seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. At a time of national reckoning over injustices against Black Americans, the judges of Spokane County Superior Court issued a joint statement Friday acknowledging “shortcomings” in the local justice system and pledging to “do better” in their efforts to provide equal treatment under the law. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)
The Spokane County Courthouse is seen on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. At a time of national reckoning over injustices against Black Americans, the judges of Spokane County Superior Court issued a joint statement Friday acknowledging “shortcomings” in the local justice system and pledging to “do better” in their efforts to provide equal treatment under the law. (Jesse Tinsley / The Spokesman-Review)

A tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation this summer and the recent guilty plea of a Spokane man who was found to be in possession of more than 60 images of children being sexually assaulted.

Steven E. Prestwood, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of a depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of a controlled substance .

In August, the Sexual Assault Unit at the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding multiple pornographic images and videos, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Prestwood was identified as the suspect and detectives obtained multiple search warrants that led to enough evidence to arrest Prestwood in September.

At the time, Prestwood was homeless and was often seen in downtown Spokane. Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office worked with a Spokane Police Department neighborhood resource officer to locate Prestwood in early September.

When Prestwood was arrested, he had two cellphones and a black-tar substance, later identified as heroin. Prestwood admitted to police he was in possession of the heroin but said he had only picked it up after finding it in the park, according to a news release.

Prestwood’s sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety