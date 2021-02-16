Mister Car Wash continues regional expansion with new location in Airway Heights

Mister Car Wash is continuing its expansion in the region with a new location in Airway Heights, the latest addition to a large commercial development in the area.

The Tucson, Arizona-based company opened the car wash Feb. 4 at 9009 W. U.S. Highway 2, marking its first new store in the Spokane area since 2012.

Mister Car Wash acquired its first store in Spokane in 2000 and has since expanded to seven locations in the area.

“We are proud to have partnered with so many great organizations in the Spokane area over the past 20 years through our fundraising and donation programs,” Ryan Darby, vice president of development and construction, said in a statement.

The Airway Heights car wash offers exterior washes and free vacuums, in addition to Unlimited Wash Club memberships that can be used at locations nationwide. New Unlimited Wash Club members will receive their first month free if they sign up between Feb. 15 and March 15., according to a company release.

Mister Car Wash anticipates hiring more than 10 employees for the Airway Heights location. Candidates can apply at careers.mistercarwash.com.

Mister Car Wash is the anchor tenant in a new commercial development on U.S. Highway 2 that includes a 2,300-square-foot Bruchi’s restaurant and a 1,200-square-foot Roasters Coffee shop with a drive-thru.

Spokane-based Baker Construction & Development was the project contractor.

Bush Car Wash owner Tim Bush filed an application with the city in 2019 to divide the more than 4-acre site in Airway Heights into seven parcels of land for commercial development that will include four additional buildings.

Mister Car Wash acquired seven Bush Car Wash stores last year in Kennewick, Walla Walla, Pasco, Richland and West Richland, bringing its total to 14 locations in the state. Mister Car Wash operates 343 locations nationwide.