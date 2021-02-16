Water Cooler: Activities to celebrate the snow before it’s gone

Seeing as the Inland Northwest may have received one of its last big snow dumps, it is time to take advantage of some fun snow activities.

Build a snowman

This is usually the first activity on anybody’s snow day list, but there are a lot of fun ways to shake up this family tradition. Try your luck against gravity and make an upside down snowman, using twigs and socks to make it look like his feet are pointing up. Try making a snow person sitting on a bench or staircase. Create a pet for your snowman, like a dog or cat. A quick tip – posing the pet so it is lying on the ground makes it much easier to shape. Make a snowman who is desperate for warm weather by switching out the top hat for a beach hat, throwing on a Hawaiian shirt and giving them a hitchhiking sign that reads “Florida.” If you’re really ambitious and love the snow, try making a whole scene of snow people.

Build an igloo

If you want to kick your snow creations up a notch in terms of engineering, try building your own igloo or snow fort. To build in a traditional igloo style, create the structure of the walls by placing snow bricks in a circle that spiral upward into a dome. Build the snow blocks out of anything that functions as a square mold, like a storage bin. It’s best if adults help with this because you may need a long knife or saw to help shape the blocks.

Dig out an area in the snow for the base of the igloo. To make sure it is close to a perfect circle, use a stick and a long piece or rope or string to create a homemade compass. The rope’s length will be the radius of the circle. Start by laying the first row of blocks in a near-perfect circle. Use a saw or cutting instrument to carve a gradual slope in the height of these blocks. Cut the starting block down to just an inch or two of height, then work your way up in height with each block to create the slope.

Place the next row of blocks on top, making sure to stagger the joints, like in bricklaying. If the joints line up, the walls will not be strong and could collapse. Continue placing rows of blocks with the blocks on a slight inward angle and this will eventually close the spiral into a dome. Make sure to have adults help with this and ensure the dome will not collapse. Pack loose snow into the joints as you work to act as the “mortar” for strength and insulation.

Try snowshoeing

Snowshoeing is great for getting out in the snow as a family. Snowshoes help prevent kids and adults alike from getting stuck in deep snow and the optional poles can help with balance as well as aiding in circulation to the arms and hands while walking for a long duration of time. Snowshoes can be rented at ski lodges or sporting outlets. The Spokane Public Library even offers snowshoe rental from their “Library of Things.”

Have a snowball fight

Last, but certainly not least, is the favorite, chaotic snow-day activity, a full-on snowball battle. No explanation is needed, but get creative by make a battlefield of snow forts, strategic snowball arsenals and fun obstacles such as snow banks to jump over or pool noodles sticking up in the snow to run through.