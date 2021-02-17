The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Business

Avista Corp., Inland Northwest Partners hosting free virtual event for new market research tool

Avista Corp. and Inland Northwest Partners are hosting a virtual event March 3 to demonstrate SizeUp Inland NW, a free market research tool for local businesses. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman/Review)
By Amy Edelen amye@spokesman.com(509) 459-5581

Avista Corp. and Inland Northwest Partners are conducting a virtual event next month to demonstrate SizeUp Inland NW, a free market research tool for small and medium-sized business in the region.

Businesses interested in learning more about SizeUp Inland NW can register at inwp.org/sizeup-inlandnw for a free webinar March 3 at 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington and North Idaho businesses can use the tool to rank their performance compared with industry competitors, discover potential customers and suppliers, optimize advertising to target customer segments and discover ways to save money, according to a news release.

Avista Corp. and Inland Northwest Partners launched SizeUp Inland NW in January. 

