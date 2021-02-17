Cheers! Salud! Cin-cin! Celebrating National Drink Wine Day at local tasting rooms

As if we needed any more excuses, Thursday marks National Drink Wine Day. To help you get into the spirits, here is a list of local wineries and tasting rooms in and around Spokane that are open Thursday for the occasion. Two places are closed Thursday but open Friday, so the celebration will just have to be extended.

Downtown

Barili Cellars (600-612 W. Second Ave.) is currently offering curbside pick-up. For information, visit barilicellars.com or call (509) 979-5830.

Barrister Winery (1216 W. Railroad Alley) has reopened with limited indoor seating. The tasting room is open 12-7 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit barristerwinery.com or call (509) 465-3591.

Bridge Press Cellars (39 W. Pacific Ave.) is open 4-8 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit bridgepresscellars.com or call (509) 838-7815.

Cougar Crest Estate Winery (8 N. Post St., Suite 6) is open 12-5 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit cougarcrestwinery.com or call (509) 241-3850.

The Craftsman Cellars (1194 W. Summit Parkway) tasting room in Kendall Yards is open 4-8 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit craftsmanwinery.com or call (509) 413-2434.

Helix Wines (824 W. Sprague Ave.) is open 2-5 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit helixwine.com or call (509) 242-3190.

Maryhill Winery Spokane Tasting Room (1303 W. Summit Parkway) is open 12-7 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit maryhillwinery.com or call (509) 443-3832.

Overbluff Cellars (304 W. Pacific Ave.) is open 12-6 p.m. Friday. For information, call (509) 991-4781.

Renegade by Monte Scarlatto (822 W. Sprague Ave.) is open 2-9 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit montescarlatto.com or call (509) 531-3081.

Tempus Cellars (8 N. Post St.) is open 2-6 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit tempuscellars.com or call (509) 279-1576.

Terra Blanca (926 W. Sprague Ave, Space 100) is open 1-7 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit terrablanca.com or call (509) 340-9140.

V du V Wines (12 S. Scott St.) is open 3-6 p.m. Friday. For information, visit vduvwines.com or call (509) 747-3200.

Spokane Valley

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars (4705 N. Fruit Hill Road) is offering curbside pick-up as well as open-air indoor and outdoor seating. The tasting room is open 12-5 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit arborcrest.com or call (509) 927-9463.

Latah Creek Wine Cellars (13030 E. Indiana Ave.) is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday. For information, visit latahcreek.com or call (509) 926-0164.