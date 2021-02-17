Fairchild grounds 2021 Inland Northwest Skyfest over COVID-19 concerns

Fairchild Air Force Base announced Wednesday that this year’s Inland Northwest Skyfest is postponed.

The event last took place in June 2019, showcasing newly developed and classic military aircraft with an airshow. Citing COVID-19 concerns, however, event organizers ultimately decided to postpone the 2021 iteration.

“We explored a number of alternatives, but after careful consideration, we simply cannot execute a worthwhile event that would not potentially endanger both the community and members of Fairchild Air Force Base,” officials said in a statement. “We understand what the air show means to Fairchild and the surrounding communities, so this was a difficult decision.”

Fairchild officials said they look forward to hosting the event “in the near future.”