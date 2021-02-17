Men sentenced for injuring two former EWU football players in 2019 shooting

The two men who shot then-Eastern Washington University football players Keith Moore and Dehonta Hayes in Spokane’s central bar district in 2019 pleaded guilty and received significant prison sentences earlier this year.

Hayes and Moore were hospitalized with serious injuries after the shooting that stemmed from a bar fight the football players broke up in July 2019, according to court documents.

Avery Francis and Anthony Carell got “gropey” with the girlfriend of a nearby individual after they were leaving a bar close by, according to court records.

That’s when the football players intervened. Francis and Carell then came back and shot the football players as they were headed toward Hayes’ car.

Moore told police he knew the shooting “was going to happen” and that Carell and Francis “definitely had guns” because of things said after Moore and Hayes broke up the fight, according to court documents.

Police initially didn’t have any suspect but after weeks of investigating arrested Francis and Carell in August of 2019.

Francis, 28, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement and was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison in January. The 97.5-month sentence was due in part to Francis’ six second-degree assault convictions in 2011.

Carell, 28, pleaded guilty to felony second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in February. He was sentenced to 17 months in prison with credit for time served.

Carell has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and negligent driving. He is also a registered sex offender in the state of Washington.

His lower sentence was part of the plea agreement due to his “acceptance of responsibility and evidentiary issues,” according to court documents.

Hayes, who was shot in the neck, has since left EWU to play for the Spokane Shock. He has also developed a major following on TikTok, generating more than 300,000 for his comedic videos.

Moore, who was shot in the chest, started for EWU in 2019. He entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal in December and hasn’t announced where he will play in the fall.

Reporter Ryan Collingwood contributed to this story.