More snow headed for Spokane on Thursday and Friday
UPDATED: Wed., Feb. 17, 2021
Meteorologists expect another round of snow to lightly blanket Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.
Thursday afternoon through most of Friday will likely bring an inch or two of snow to Spokane with closer to 3 inches in Coeur d’Alene, said Mark Turner, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The National Weather Service forecast a “quiet” 24 hours in Eastern Washington, with fog being a possible issue for drivers. The greater concern, though, will be active snow during Friday morning’s commute, Turner said.
Turner said to expect higher temperatures than earlier in the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday should all see high temperatures around 35 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows just below freezing at around 30 degrees.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.