More snow headed for Spokane on Thursday and Friday

Meteorologists expect another round of snow to lightly blanket Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest Thursday and Friday.

Thursday afternoon through most of Friday will likely bring an inch or two of snow to Spokane with closer to 3 inches in Coeur d’Alene, said Mark Turner, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

The National Weather Service forecast a “quiet” 24 hours in Eastern Washington, with fog being a possible issue for drivers. The greater concern, though, will be active snow during Friday morning’s commute, Turner said.

Turner said to expect higher temperatures than earlier in the week. Thursday, Friday and Saturday should all see high temperatures around 35 to 40 degrees, with overnight lows just below freezing at around 30 degrees.