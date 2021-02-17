Spokane meth dealer sentenced to eight years in federal prison

A judge has sentenced a Spokane methamphetamine dealer to eight years in federal prison followed by three years under court supervision Wednesday, according to a news release from William Hyslop, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Hyslop said the sentence “sends a clear message” to other drug dealers.

During court proceedings, prosecutor Timothy J. Ohms demonstrated that 51-year-old Allen Lee Fullerton of Spokane coordinated several meth deals during the summer of 2019, moving about 290 grams — or about two-thirds of a pound — of the drug, according to the release.

Fullerton directed an associate to do the handoff for him in many of the sales, avoiding direct involvement, the release said.

Fullerton pleaded guilty Nov. 19 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice’s sentencing decision Tuesday is the result of investigation by Idaho State Police, Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release said.

“Their seamless partnership resulted in the successful outcome of this matter,” Hyslop said in the release.

Fullerton’s last conviction in Spokane County was in 2014 for attempting to elude pursuit, according to court records. He pleaded guilty and went through Spokane County’s drug court, which allows for defendants to go through court-supervised treatment instead of a prison sentence.