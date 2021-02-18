Gonzaga schedule update: Home games added vs. Santa Clara, LMU next week

Gonzaga will close out its WCC schedule at home next week with a pair of rescheduled games.

The top-ranked Bulldogs will entertain Santa Clara next Thursday at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, the conference announced. Loyola Marymount will visit the McCarthey Athletic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, on Senior Night. The contest will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Zags were originally scheduled to play road games next week against Pacific and BYU, but those were moved up to early February to fill openings created by COVID-19 issues in other programs.

Gonzaga-Santa Clara matchups were postponed three times previously in response to COVID concerns in the Broncos’ program. The GU-LMU contest on Feb. 4 was called off and replaced by the Zags visiting Pacific. Gonzaga defeated the Tigers 76-58.

The WCC reshuffled numerous games next week. Prior to the WCC’s announcement, Loyola Marymount was scheduled to entertain Portland on Feb. 27. Santa Clara was scheduled to visit BYU next Thursday and visit San Francisco on Feb. 27. Instead, the Broncos meet the Zags next Thursday and return home to face Portland two days later.

If the games go off as scheduled, Gonzaga will end up playing 15 WCC and 24 regular-season games. That’s one short of the standard 16-game conference schedule with the lone absence being a road trip to Santa Clara. The NCAA in September reduced the maximum number of regular-season games teams can play to 27 in response to the pandemic.

The schedule adjustment means the Gonzaga men and women will be at home for the final week of the regular season. The women’s game vs. Pepperdine next Thursday will now tip at 7:30 p.m. instead of 6. LMU visits the GU women at 1 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Pepperdine, Saint Mary’s, San Diego and Pacific all face three men’s games next week, beginning with the Waves visiting Saint Mary’s on Monday and San Diego entertaining Pacific on Tuesday.