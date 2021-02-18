Idaho girls state: Skylar Burke leads Coeur d’Alene past Boise in first-round win
UPDATED: Thu., Feb. 18, 2021
The Coeur d’Alene girls team went two-and-out last year at state after entering as the No. 1 seed out of District 1. The Vikings weren’t going to let that happen for the second year in a row, but needed a fourth-quarter comeback to do so.
Junior Skylar Burke scored 20 points, including eight in the final stanza as CdA erased a six-point deficit, and the Vikings topped the Boise Brave 56-50 in an Idaho 5A state first-round game at Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Thursday.
Boise’s 6-4 post Ashley Banks, a Southern Utah commit, led the Brave with 15 points and Allison Ross added 12.
Coeur d’Alene advances to a semifinal against Thunder Ridge on Friday at 3:30 p.m. The Vikings (19-1) entered the tournament ranked No. 1 in 5A in the state media poll.
Trailing by six early in the fourth, CdA used a 12-0 run to retake the lead and hit 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch – including six straight by Burke. The Vikings outscored the Brave 18-10 in the final quarter.
Tori Younker made a pair of early 3-pointers and Coeur d’Alene led 17-7 after one. Fueled by Banks, Boise (9-5) used a 6-0 run early in the second to cut into the deficit but CdA’s Emma Whiteman drilled a 3 late and the Vikings led 26-22 at intermission.
Banks’ three-point play at the start of the third quarter made it a one-point game and a 3-pointer by Ava Oakland gave the Brave its first lead at 34-32 midway through the frame.
Banks made a pair of layups at the start of the fourth to push the Boise lead to six. But Coeur d’Alene stormed back with a 12-0 run, punctuated by a long jumper by Madi Symons, and led 50-47 with just over 2 minutes to go.
Avery Howell’s layup with 50 seconds left made it a one-possession game, but Burke nailed four straight free throws to ice it. Burke finished 10 of 10 from the line and CdA went 17 of 19.
Post Falls vs Rigby: Later
Sandpoint 44, Columbia 36: The Bulldogs (12-11) topped the Wildcats (13-11) in a 4A first-round game at Mountain View HS. Sandpoint advances to face Century in a semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m.
McCall-Donnelly vs Timberlake: Later
Sugar-Salem 70, Bonners Ferry 10: The Diggers (23-1) beat the Badgers (14-7) in a 3A first-round game at Middleton HS. Bonners Ferry will face Marsh Valley in a consolation bracket game on Friday at 11 a.m.
Rimrock 70, Lakeside 55: Sintia Varela scored 25 points, Sami Jewett added 23 and the Raiders (17-3) eliminated the Knights (12-9) in a 1AD1 consolation game. Ashlee Holt led Lakeside with 20 points and nine boards while Arianna Gorr and Jolissa Holt added 12 points apiece.
Camas County 50, Mullan 13: Alyssa Whittle scored 21 points and the Mushers (15-7) eliminated the Tigers (9-9), making their first state appearance since 1986, in a 1AD2 consolation game. Talowa Fallingwater paced Mullan with seven points and seven rebounds.
This story will be updated as results become available.
