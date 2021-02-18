Man sentenced to 25 months in drug treatment after December shooting

A man involved in a December shooting in north Spokane told a judge during his sentencing Thursday that the incident happened while he was on a relapse and was partially in self-defense.

Rosselder J. Badger, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal mischief, both felonies.

The charges stem from a shooting near 1704 E. Wabash Ave. on Dec. 6 when Badger and the victim, Glenn Dawson, got into a confrontation in an apartment over whether Badger stole money while Dawson was in the shower.

During the fight, Dawson was shot in the arm, leg and torso. Badger then fled in Dawson’s car, according to court documents.

In court Thursday, Badger’s public defender, Kyle Zeller, told Judge Tony Hazel that Dawson was the one who introduced the gun to the fight and that if Badger had not decided to plead guilty, he would have pursued a self-defense argument.

Badger said in court he took the plea deal because if he was found guilty it would have been his third strike, carrying a life sentence.

Badger pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and felony possession of a controlled substance in 2014.

Since those felony convictions, Badger told Hazel he has made significant life changes by being sober for a period and moving into a house in Kennewick.

“I have gotten my life together,” Badger said. “I was having a relapse.”

His most recent conviction was soliciting possession of a controlled substance in 2016. Badger maintained that the shooting was self-defense and told the court he wishes he would not have run, because then he probably wouldn’t be in this situation.

“You have to live a different life because of your criminal history,” Hazel said.

Prosecutor Richard Whaley said Dawson, the victim, had “varied” levels of participation in the case and did not have a “passion to proceed any further,” leading the prosecution to agree to the plea deal.

Badger was sentenced to 25 months in a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative treatment program and 25 months of community custody.