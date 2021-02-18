Police arrest suspect in Temple Beth Shalom vandalism

Police arrested a man Thursday morning who is suspected of defacing a Temple Beth Shalom in Spokane earlier this month.

Raymond Bryant, 44, was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of malicious harassment and malicious mischief, both class C felonies.

Police were called to the synagogue on East 30th Avenue on the morning of Feb. 8 after graffiti was reported on one side of the building and on the Holocaust memorial there.

The police department collected paint samples from the building, and surveillance footage showed a lone man wearing gloves and a mask at the scene.

Detectives with the Spokane Police Department executed a search warrant on Bryant’s Airway Heights home and arrested him shortly after, according to police.

Bryant was booked into the Spokane County Jail Thursday morning. Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

After his arrest, Bryant told police he was also responsible for distributing anti-Semitic fliers across Spokane a few days after the vandalism occurred, officers said, including outside a television station.

Police Chief Craig Meidl called the vandalism “reprehensible,” adding that “We will always stand with those who are the target of hate and bigotry.” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said the symbols “desecrate a place of worship and a memorial to those whose lives were lost during a hateful time in world history,” calling them “disgusting.”

“We speak on behalf of the community when we say this type of hate and divisiveness in our community will never be tolerated,” a statement from her office on the day of the crime reads.