U of I World Music Celebration features free concert, workshop

The University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton School of Music will welcome back international performer Eduardo Mendonca during a World Music Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The free event will be broadcast live from Haddock Hall.

A full lineup of local and international performers will take the stage with Mendonca, including chant-and-scat vocalist and percussionist Navin Chettri, the World Beat Ensemble, the LHSOM Jazz Band, the LHSOM string quartet and several LHSOM faculty.

The presentation will be a mix of pre-recorded and live events. To view the livestream performance, register at uidaho.edu/feb19concert.

Apropos to this year’s theme, “Exploring Cultures Through Music,” Mendonca will bring decades of experience to the stage playing, composing and directing various genres of Brazilian popular music from the U.S. to Nepal.

“He is one of the most amazing and accomplished Brazilian musicians around and a multitalented singer, guitarist, percussionist and composer who also loves working with students,” Chettri said. “He is an amazing human being who is always ready to share his music with the community.”

Mendonca has performed for the 14th Dalai Lama, Pope John Paul II and former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, and in 1993 he was featured in the PBS American Masters documentary “Paul Simon: Born at the Right Time.”

Chettri is the founder and artistic director of the Kathmandu Jazz Festival (Jazzmandu) and Drum Jatra Percussion Festival in Nepal and the artistic director of the World Music Celebration at LHSOM.

“I believe music plays a vital role in bringing people together,” Chettri said. “The power of music has no geographical or cultural barriers, and that has been proven repeatedly. It just affects you without notice, and suddenly you are dancing and humming the melody without knowing what language they are singing in or which country the music is from.”

Following the concert, Mendonca and Chettri will lead “Essence of Brazilian Rhythms,” a free masterclass workshop, at 4 p.m. Saturday. To attend the livestream workshop, register at uidaho.edu/Feb20masterclass.

“The fact that we can have the World Music Celebration is amazing,” Chettri said, referencing COVID-19-related obstacles. “I can’t wait for all the pieces to come together and make some music.”

For more information, visit uidaho.edu/class/music.