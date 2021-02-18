Volleyball roundup: Reigning 3A player of the year Tia Allen leads Mt. Spokane over Cheney

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 1: Reigning state 3A player of the year Tia Allen had 17 kills with three blocks and the defending 3A state champion Wildcats (1-0) beat the host Blackhawks (0-1) 25-12, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 in a Greater Spokane League opener on Thursday. Avery Stark had seven kills and five blocks for Cheney in its first 3A game of any kind since being reclassified last spring.

Gonzaga Prep 3, Central Valley 0: Lili Etter and Maddi Murphy had six kills apiece and the Bullpups (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (0-1) 25-22, 25-14, 25-12. Etter, a freshman added 15 digs and five aces. Alyssa Fotheringham had seven kills for CV.

Mead 3 Ferris 0: Madison Zorn had three aces with five assists and the Panthers (1-0) swept the Saxons (0-1) 25-10, 25-12, 25-21. Danikah Johnson added three aces and four blocks for Mead. Kaiton Meyer had five digs and two aces for Ferris.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 2: Katie Kenlein had 27 assists and the Tigers (1-0) came back to beat the visiting Titans (0-1) 25-15, 16-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-12 in five sets in a season opening match. Maya Eastlund recorded 14 kills and Maya Jackson added 25 digs for LC.

2A

Clarkston 3, Rogers 0: Amya Dahl had 22 assists and the visiting Bantams (1-0) swept the Pirates (0-1) 25-8, 25-5, 25-14. Alyssa Sangster had five aces and eight digs for Clarkston.

Othello 3, East Valley 0: Julissa Cantu had 14 digs with four aces and the Huskies (1-0) swept the visiting Knights (0-1) to start their season Thursday night. Ashley Garza had 12 kills and Halle Parris had 14 assists for Othello.

Pullman at Shadle Park: Details were unavailable.

North Central at West Valley: Details were unavailable.

Others

Selkirk 3, Columbia 0: Abbie Pittis had 13 aces while Nicol Lyons added 15 assists and the Rangers (2-0) swept the visiting Lions (0-2) 25-6, 25-11, 25-8 in Northeast 1B action.

Northport 3, Curlew 1: Kylie Corcoran had nine kills with 14 assists and the Rangers (1-0) beat the Cougars (0-1) 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11 in a Northeast 1B match. Eliza Stark added nine aces for Northport. Macey Singer had four kills and Taylor Ringstad had five assists for Curlew.

Springdale 3, Valley Christian 0: Macey Gines had 22 assists and four aces and the Chargers (1-0) swept the visiting Crusaders (0-1) 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 in a Northeast 1B match.

Oakesdale 3, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 0: LouEllen Reed had 28 assists while sister Jessie notched 21 digs with five aces and the visiting Nighthawks (2-0) beat the Eagles (0-1) in a Southeast 1B league contest.

Odessa 3, Reardan 0: Melloney Deife had 21 assists and the visiting Tigers (1-0) swept the Indians (0-1) in a nonleague match.