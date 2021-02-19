The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  K-12 education

Central Valley to expand in-person secondary teaching

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021

Marla Nunberg, the Central Valley School District’s director of communications, puts a mask on the high school mascot, a bear, during a tour of the school on Thursday in preparation for its partial reopening last month. The district is now bringing all students back twice weekly if they want.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Allen jima@spokesman.com(509) 459-5437

Encouraged by falling COVID-19 metrics, the Central Valley School District will expand in-person learning for all students who want it to twice a week beginning March 1.

The move won unanimous approval Thursday night from the Central Valley school board.

Central Valley, Spokane County’s second-largest school district, began the year with distance learning only, but has gradually returned students to classes.

Currently, kindergartners through 6th-graders, plus pre-schoolers and all levels of special education, have the option of attending in person every day.

Seventh- through 12th-graders have attended once a week since Jan. 28.

At that time, the district promised to expand to twice a week if COVID-19 numbers fall.

As of Friday, the district reported 31 positive cases in the previous 14 days, with 52 people quarantined following close contact.

In an email to families, Superintendent Ben Small said schedules will be determined by school and communicated by principals.

“We know that this year has been a challenge for all of us,” Small said. “We are thankful for our staff, students and families’ passion and perseverance to overcome these challenges as we all move forward.”

Spokane Public Schools is also scheduled to begin returning secondary students on March 1.

