Idaho to allow 3,100 fans inside Kibbie Dome for spring football games

By Peter Harriman For The Spokesman-Review

The University of Idaho will allow a maximum of approximately 3,100 fans into its season-opening spring football game with Eastern Washington on Feb. 27. This includes tickets set aside for UI students, according to director of athletics communication Joe St. Pierre.

Beyond those groups, the first priority is for 2020 fall season Idaho ticket holders. Any available tickets beyond that will go on sale to the public beginning Monday at a cost of $32 per game. Contact the Idaho ticket office at (208) 885-6466 or tickets@idaho.edu for more information.

Seating in the Kibbie Dome has been configured to allow groups of four, with appropriate social distancing between the groups.

“You won’t get to choose your seat. But seats will be assigned,” St. Pierre says. He added fans who want to sit in a particular section could call in next week when tickets go on sale and ask if there are available seats in that section.

Eastern Washington is not selling any tickets to the game, but Eagle fans calling the Idaho ticket office should request an EWU specific seating area.

As of now, this is the ticket policy that is expected to be in force for all three Idaho spring football games, St. Pierre says, although it could be subject to change to reflect changing conditions.

There is no spring season ticket package, but when fans call to purchase tickets, they can do so for more than one game.

When fans purchase tickets, they will be able to decide whether to take advantage of a print-at-home option or pick up tickets at a ticket booth, for a marginal fee.

The club section and suites in the dome will be open at reduced capacity to accommodate social distancing.