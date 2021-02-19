Police seeking help identifying drive-by shooting suspects in silver Subaru

Police are searching for people involved in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., Spokane police responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fiske Street, according to a news release.

Investigators from the Spokane Police Department’s gang unit are asking anyone with information on the Thursday incident to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference report No. 2021-20026750

Video shows a silver Subaru Tribeca SUV slow down and roll its windows down before the sound of shots fired. Police are searching for the owner or occupants of the SUV, along with a male seen running on Fifth Avenue wearing a blue, white and gold jacket in the video.

In October, 15-year-old Norvell Amos was killed in a drive-by shooting at the same intersection when police suspect another adolescent shot through the fence in Amos’s backyard, where Amos was with his younger brother. The suspected driver and passenger shooter arrested were members of a youth-based gang.

Police don’t know of any victims from the Thursday shooting at this time, said police spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

“When it’s out in the community, it’s just a matter of time before somebody who’s not an involved party gets hit,” she said.