Women’s basketball: Charlisse Leger-Walker’s notches double-double in Washington State loss to Colorado

From staff reports

Mya Hollingshed scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Colorado held off Washington State 60-57 on Friday in Pullman.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added a double-double for the Cougars (9-10, 7-10 Pac-12), scoring 21 points and adding 13 rebounds. She was the only WSU player to score in double figures, with Johanna Teder adding nine.

Leger-Walker’s 21-point performance also marked the 11th time this season the guard has scored 20 or more points in a game, which extends her WSU freshman record for most 20-point games.

“I’m sad for our team and I’m sad we couldn’t figure this out,” WSU coach Kami Ethridge said in a team release. “Too many of our key players had a bad game collective. Colorado’s zone bothered us and we couldn’t get good looks.”

Washington State shot 32.8% from the floor and 25% (7 for 28) from 3-point range. The Buffaloes (9-9, 7-8) were 44.7% overall and 33.3 (5 for 15) from deep.

The Cougars return to action Sunday when they host Utah at noon.

Pacific Lutheran 69, Whitworth 60: All five starters scored in double figures for the Lutes (1-4 Northwest Conference) as PLU earned a come-from-behind victory over the Pirates (2-1) in Parkland, Washington.

Megan Dorney paced Whitworth with 23 points. Former North Central standout Quincy McDeid had 11 rebounds and seven points.

Toni Thibert notched a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for PLU.

Pacific Lutheran outscored Whitworth 22-12 in the fourth quarter, including a 12-4 finishing run over the last 5 minutes.

Whitworth shot 34.9% from the floor and 25% (5 for 20) from deep. The Lutes shot 50% overall and 38.1% (8 for 21) from 3-point range.

The teams play again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.