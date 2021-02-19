The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Area sports

Women’s basketball: Charlisse Leger-Walker’s notches double-double in Washington State loss to Colorado

UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 19, 2021

Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker drives past a Colorado defender on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Pullman. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

Mya Hollingshed scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Colorado held off Washington State 60-57 on Friday in Pullman.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added a double-double for the Cougars (9-10, 7-10 Pac-12), scoring 21 points and adding 13 rebounds. She was the only WSU player to score in double figures, with Johanna Teder adding nine.

Leger-Walker’s 21-point performance also marked the 11th time this season the guard has scored 20 or more points in a game, which extends her WSU freshman record for most 20-point games.

“I’m sad for our team and I’m sad we couldn’t figure this out,” WSU coach Kami Ethridge said in a team release. “Too many of our key players had a bad game collective. Colorado’s zone bothered us and we couldn’t get good looks.”

Washington State shot 32.8% from the floor and 25% (7 for 28) from 3-point range. The Buffaloes (9-9, 7-8) were 44.7% overall and 33.3 (5 for 15) from deep.

The Cougars return to action Sunday when they host Utah at noon.

Pacific Lutheran 69, Whitworth 60: All five starters scored in double figures for the Lutes (1-4 Northwest Conference) as PLU earned a come-from-behind victory over the Pirates (2-1) in Parkland, Washington.

Megan Dorney paced Whitworth with 23 points. Former North Central standout Quincy McDeid had 11 rebounds and seven points.

Toni Thibert notched a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds for PLU.

Pacific Lutheran outscored Whitworth 22-12 in the fourth quarter, including a 12-4 finishing run over the last 5 minutes.

Whitworth shot 34.9% from the floor and 25% (5 for 20) from deep. The Lutes shot 50% overall and 38.1% (8 for 21) from 3-point range.

The teams play again at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

