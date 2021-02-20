Area basketball: Idaho men continue season-long skid in loss to Portland State

From staff reports

James Scott scored 16 points to power Portland State (8-9, 5-5 Big Sky) past Idaho for a 71-40 win at Memorial Gym in Moscow, Idaho.

Damon Thacker paced the Vandals (0-19, 0-16 ) with 13 points.

Women’s basketball

Idaho 75, Portland State 64 (OT): Beyonce Bea and Gabi Harrington scored 24 and 21 points, respectively, and the Vandals (14-6, 13-3 Big Sky) scored the final 11 points in overtime to defeat the Vikings (8-9, 6-8) in Portland. UI’s Natalie Klinker added 10 points.

Montana 65, Eastern Washington 62: Abby Anderson scored 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Grizzlies (12-7, 9-5) defeated the Eagles (6-15, 5-11) at Reese Court in Cheney. Kennedy Dickie led EWU with 19 points and Maisie Burnham had 16.

Pacific Lutheran 65, Whitworth 45: Emma Janousek scored 26 points and the Lutes (3-4 Northwest Conference) defeated the Pirates (2-3) in Tacoma.