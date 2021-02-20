College baseball: Gonzaga thumps Kansas State 17-5

From staff reports

Brett Harris and Tyler Rando had four hits and three runs batted in apiece to lead Gonzaga to a 17-5 victory over Kansas State on Saturday at the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona.

Gonzaga (2-0) rapped out 19 hits against six Kansas State pitchers.

Ernie Yake, Andrew Orzel, Jack Machtolf and Gabriel Hughes each had two hits for the Bulldogs. Yake and Orzel drove in three runs apiece. GU starting pitcher Alek Jacob picked up his first win, allowing four hits and four earned runs in five innings.

Washington State 12, UC Davis 5: The Cougars (2-0) reeled off the game’s first 11 runs to win the opener of a nonconference doubleheader in Davis, California. The nightcap was tied at 2 before it was suspended for darkness.